Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

