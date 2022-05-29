Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of SPB opened at C$12.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.80 and a one year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.41.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$896.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

