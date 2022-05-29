Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.
Shares of SPB opened at C$12.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.80 and a one year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.41.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$896.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
