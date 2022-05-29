SushiSwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $83.92 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00005050 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $187.27 million and approximately $83.92 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,454,540 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

