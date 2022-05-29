Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $25.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NTNX stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

