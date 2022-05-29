Susquehanna Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.