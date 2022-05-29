Susquehanna Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

