Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $211,232.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 688,431,712 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

