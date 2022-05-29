T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

TROW opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.65 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

