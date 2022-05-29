Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 396,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,397,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after acquiring an additional 99,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after acquiring an additional 209,406 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 612,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

