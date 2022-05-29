Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,380,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 381,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $333,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,662 shares of company stock worth $5,865,149 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

