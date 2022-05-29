Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Up 64.7% in May

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,662 shares of company stock worth $5,865,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,544. Targa Resources has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

