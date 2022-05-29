Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Down 38.0% in May

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the April 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,858,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TAUG opened at $0.01 on Friday. Tauriga Sciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
