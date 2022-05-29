Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 268,234 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
About Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tauriga Sciences (TAUG)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.