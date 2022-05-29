TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.76.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$73.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$71.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.79, for a total value of C$223,665.73. Also, Senior Officer Gloria L. Hartl sold 9,385 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.74, for a total transaction of C$692,028.31. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,684 shares of company stock worth $533,840 and sold 125,457 shares worth $8,933,289.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.