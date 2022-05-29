TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.72 on Friday. TCV Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 87.4% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,811,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $9,470,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,811,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,390,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.