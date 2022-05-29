Tempest Therapeutics’ (TPST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

TPST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TPST traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode acquired 2,118,644 shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,999.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

