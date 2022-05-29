The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $209.21

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 209.21 ($2.63) and traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.25). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.25), with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £64.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.93.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments. It offers water management solutions for urban water management in the areas of gutters and downpipes, building drainage, drainage and access covers, and fascia soffit copings under the Alumasc, Skyline, Rainwater, Harmer, Wade, and Gatic brands; building envelope solutions, such as roof waterproofing systems, green and landscaped garden roofing, architectural screening, ventilation louvres, solar shading, and off-site constructed modular balconies under the Roof-Pro, Alumasc, and Levolux brands; and housebuilding products under the timloc brand.

Featured Articles

