The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $209.21

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 209.21 ($2.63) and traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.25). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.25), with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £64.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.93.
The Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)
Featured Articles
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.