The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SKIN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.64. 1,864,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,503. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after buying an additional 125,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

