The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,450 ($56.00) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.71) to GBX 5,300 ($66.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,429 ($68.32) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($51.84) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($59.14) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,855.50 ($61.10).

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,235 ($53.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,490 ($43.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,232 ($65.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,000.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,206.06. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

