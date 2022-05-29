The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $631,278,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.59. 7,402,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,519. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

