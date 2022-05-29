The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €56.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.18 ($72.53).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €54.20 ($57.66) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.55. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a twelve month high of €76.98 ($81.89).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

