The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Cut by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,179,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,508,000 after buying an additional 327,381 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

NYSE GS opened at $328.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

