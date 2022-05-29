The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $112.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.91.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $102.49 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.