The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The New Ireland Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 1,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The New Ireland Fund has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 233,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

