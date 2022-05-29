The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 756 ($9.51).

SGE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.25) to GBX 700 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.19) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.56) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SGE traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 673 ($8.47). 1,359,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,653. The stock has a market cap of £6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 700.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 736.80. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 627.80 ($7.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.85).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

