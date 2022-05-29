Third Point LLC Acquires Shares of 12,408,903 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,408,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,475,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.41. 55,179,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,165,604. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.