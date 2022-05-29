Third Point LLC Acquires Shares of 12,408,903 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,408,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.41. 55,179,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,165,604. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DBS Vickers cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.