Third Point LLC Acquires Shares of 4,975,000 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,975,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,505,000. Third Point LLC owned approximately 1.32% of EQT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

EQT stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,169,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,783. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

