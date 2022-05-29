Third Point LLC Has $605.20 Million Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Third Point LLC cut its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400,000 shares during the quarter. Upstart comprises approximately 4.2% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 4.88% of Upstart worth $605,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $1,466,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 12.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 106.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 522,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 155.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $7.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,756,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,883 shares of company stock worth $20,852,533 in the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

