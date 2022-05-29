Third Point LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Third Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

SHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. 6,058,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,298. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

