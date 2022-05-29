Third Point LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Third Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.
SHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. 6,058,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,298. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.