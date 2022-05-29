Third Point LLC Makes New $197.15 Million Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,154,000. Align Technology accounts for about 1.4% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Third Point LLC owned 0.38% of Align Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 814.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $9.74 on Friday, reaching $284.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,978. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.64 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

