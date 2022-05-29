Third Point LLC Raises Stock Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Sema4 worth $19,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

In other Sema4 news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 11,437,500 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $45,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,931,250 shares in the company, valued at $107,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,037,500 shares of company stock worth $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares worth $79,156.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMFR shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

SMFR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 1,618,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

