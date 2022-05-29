ThreeFold Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $92,710.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,591.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,554.60 or 0.25952888 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00503018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033802 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008856 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

