Tokocrypto 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.28 Billion (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $316.67 million and $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 653.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.49 or 0.17333525 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00503368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

