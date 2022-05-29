Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14, reports. The business had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter.

TD traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$95.99. 3,555,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$80.68 and a 1-year high of C$109.08.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$103.83.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.