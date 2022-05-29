Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.88.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 42,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.04.
About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
