TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the April 30th total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,751,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 320.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 821,538 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 593,031 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 428,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 436.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 360,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

TGA stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $344.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.29.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $52.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. TransGlobe Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

