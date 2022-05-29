Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) PT Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. Transphorm has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transphorm will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGAN. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Transphorm in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,784,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter worth approximately $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter worth approximately $2,646,000.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.