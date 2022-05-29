TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TA. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $565.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.98.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

