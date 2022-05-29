TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $46,594.65 and approximately $9,886.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

