Trumpcoin Price Down 69.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

