Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Raised by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after acquiring an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,212,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after acquiring an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $23.67 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

