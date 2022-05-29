UBS Group Cuts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $85.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.58.

NYSE:DKS opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,873,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

