UBS Group Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.