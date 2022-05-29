UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in UDR by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

