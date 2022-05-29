UGAS (UGAS) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

UGAS (UGAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $239,854.70 and approximately $93,985.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

