Ultra Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $107.12 million and approximately $881,968.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,179.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.09 or 0.00627471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00178919 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032354 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.