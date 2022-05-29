Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 740.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,453 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $27.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

