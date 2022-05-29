Unifty Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $25.48 million and $58,596.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $14.67 or 0.00050389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

