Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Unilever by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 33,188 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $43.98 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

