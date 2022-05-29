Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,190,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

