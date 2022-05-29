UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.81 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $5.05 or 0.00017305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and approximately $6.31 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00216903 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006407 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

